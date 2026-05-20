Google and Blackstone launch AI cloud venture to expand data centre capacity

Google and Blackstone have announced a new artificial intelligence cloud infrastructure venture aimed at meeting surging global demand for AI computing services and data centre capacity.

The partnership will see Blackstone commit an initial $5 billion in equity funding to help bring 500 megawatts of data centre capacity online by 2027, with further expansion planned in the coming years. According to Bloomberg, the total investment value could eventually reach $25 billion including leveraged financing.

The new US-based venture will combine large-scale data centre infrastructure with access to Google’s proprietary AI chips, known as Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), through a compute-as-a-service model designed for enterprise AI workloads.

Benjamin Sloss, a longtime Google executive, has been appointed chief executive officer of the new company. Meanwhile, Thomas Kurian said the initiative is intended to address rising global demand for AI infrastructure by giving organisations broader access to advanced computing capacity powered by Google’s TPU technology.

Industry analysts say the move strengthens Google’s growing position in the AI infrastructure market, particularly as competition intensifies among major technology firms investing heavily in cloud computing and generative AI systems.

Blackstone has significantly expanded its investments in AI-related infrastructure in recent years, including data centres, energy generation and transmission assets, sectors increasingly viewed as critical to supporting the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence technologies.

The announcement comes as spending by major technology companies on AI infrastructure is projected to surpass $700 billion in 2026, reflecting the accelerating global race to secure computing power for next-generation AI systems.