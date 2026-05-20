Fortnite returns to Apple’s US App Store after nearly five-year ban

Fortnite has officially returned to Apple’s App Store in the United States, ending a nearly five-year absence that began after a high-profile legal dispute between Apple and developer Epic Games.

The popular online game was removed from the App Store in August 2020 after Epic introduced its own in-app payment system, bypassing Apple’s standard commission fees of up to 30% on digital purchases. The move triggered a major antitrust battle, with Epic accusing Apple of maintaining monopolistic control over app distribution and payment systems.

In a statement posted on X, Epic confirmed that Fortnite is now available again on the US App Store, as well as through the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the European Union.

The development is widely viewed as a significant victory for Epic Games after years of legal confrontation with Apple over mobile marketplace rules and developer fees.

According to Joost van Dreunen, a professor specializing in the gaming industry at NYU Stern, the return of Fortnite represents a major shift in the balance of power between digital platforms and content creators. He noted that publishers and developers may now gain greater leverage in challenging restrictive distribution models.

The game had briefly disappeared from app stores worldwide last week after Apple reportedly blocked a recent update. Earlier this year, Fortnite also returned to app marketplaces within the European Union following new competition regulations designed to reduce platform dominance.

Google, which had also removed Fortnite from its app store in 2020 over similar payment disputes, lifted its own restrictions on the game last year.

With nearly 400 million registered players worldwide, Fortnite remains one of the most successful multiplayer titles globally, driven largely by its battle royale mode where up to 100 players compete to be the last survivor standing.