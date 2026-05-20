SpaceX prepares first launch of upgraded Starship V3 ahead of expected IPO

SpaceX is preparing to launch the first test flight of its upgraded Starship V3 rocket this week from its Starbase facility in Texas, marking a major milestone ahead of the company’s highly anticipated initial public offering expected next month.

The upcoming mission will be the 12th uncrewed Starship test flight and the debut of the new V3 version, which has been redesigned to support future lunar and Mars missions while improving performance, maneuverability and payload capabilities. The launch is also expected to be the first conducted from a newly built launch pad designed specifically for the more powerful rocket system.

According to Reuters, investors are closely watching the mission as Elon Musk pushes forward plans tied to a potential valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion for the company’s IPO. Analysts view the test as one of the final major catalysts before the offering.

The upgraded Starship V3 includes major enhancements to both the upper-stage spacecraft and the Super Heavy booster. Engineers have redesigned the 33 Raptor engines to deliver greater thrust while reducing overall weight. The spacecraft itself has also been modified to support in-space refueling, ship-to-ship docking and long-duration deep-space missions.

Although SpaceX will not attempt a full recovery of the vehicles during this mission, the company plans to test several controlled landing maneuvers before both stages splash down at sea. The Super Heavy booster is expected to land in the Gulf of Mexico roughly seven minutes after launch, while Starship itself is scheduled for an ocean landing in the Indian Ocean about an hour later.

The mission will also deploy 20 simulated Starlink payloads alongside two operational satellites designed to collect heat shield and re-entry data during the flight.

SpaceX continues to position Starship at the center of its long-term ambitions, including NASA’s Artemis lunar program and future missions to Mars. The spacecraft remains a key component of the company’s strategy to lower launch costs, expand the Starlink network and develop reusable space transportation systems for future interplanetary travel.