Study finds laboratory fish reproduction differs from natural environments

Researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University have discovered that medaka fish commonly used in laboratory research reproduce on a significantly different biological schedule when raised in natural outdoor conditions, raising questions about how accurately controlled lab studies reflect real-world animal behavior.

The study focused on medaka, a small freshwater fish widely used as a model organism in biological and reproductive research because of its rapid breeding cycle and ease of maintenance in laboratories.

Scientists compared fish raised under standard laboratory settings with identical medaka populations kept in semi-natural outdoor tanks. The results revealed that fish living in outdoor conditions ovulated approximately 3.5 hours earlier than those maintained indoors.

According to Yuki Kondo, the difference appears to be linked to environmental factors absent from laboratory environments, including gradual changes in natural light during sunrise and sunset as well as daily temperature fluctuations. Laboratory lighting systems typically switch on and off abruptly, potentially disrupting natural reproductive rhythms.

The research team, led by Satoshi Awata and Yuki Kondo, says the findings could have broad implications for biological science, particularly in studies that rely heavily on animal models under highly controlled conditions.

Researchers warn that timing-sensitive biological processes such as reproduction may behave differently outside laboratory settings, meaning some conclusions drawn from animal experiments may not fully translate to natural ecosystems.

The study was published in the scientific journal Royal Society Open Science and calls for further investigation into how environmental conditions influence reproductive timing and animal behavior in experimental species