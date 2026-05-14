Meta brings private AI conversations to WhatsApp with new Incognito Mode

Meta is rolling out a new Incognito Mode for Meta AI on WhatsApp, allowing users to hold private AI conversations that automatically disappear once the chat session ends. The feature is designed for people asking sensitive questions related to health, finances or personal matters without storing chat histories or exposing conversations to others.

The new system is powered by Meta’s latest Muse Spark AI model and relies on the company’s private processing infrastructure. According to Alice Newton-Rex, enabling confidential AI interactions has become increasingly important as users rely more heavily on artificial intelligence for deeply personal requests.

Meta says chats will automatically reset if the application is closed or if the smartphone is locked, reinforcing the temporary nature of the conversations. The company also plans to extend the feature beyond WhatsApp to the standalone Meta AI application.

Another upcoming feature called Side Chat will allow users to privately interact with Meta AI directly inside group conversations without notifying other participants in the chat. Meta believes this could expand the use of AI assistants in messaging environments while maintaining user discretion.

The launch comes amid growing concerns over AI privacy and legal exposure. Legal experts have recently warned that AI chat logs could potentially be used as evidence in litigation, increasing demand for privacy-focused AI tools across the market.

Several competitors, including OpenAI with ChatGPT and Anthropic with Claude, already offer similar privacy-oriented conversation modes as the race intensifies around secure AI interactions.

The new initiative highlights Meta’s broader strategy to strengthen AI integration across its messaging ecosystem while responding to rising user expectations around confidentiality and data protection.