Scientists achieve breakthrough with quantum “time crystal”

Researchers at Finland’s Aalto University have achieved a major breakthrough in quantum physics by successfully connecting a “time crystal” to an external mechanical device for the first time, opening new possibilities for advanced quantum technologies.

Time crystals are an unusual state of matter capable of repeating motion indefinitely without consuming additional energy. Unlike ordinary crystals, which are structured in space, time crystals organize themselves through repeating patterns in time while remaining in their lowest energy state.

Until now, scientists believed these systems could not interact with external devices without losing their unique quantum behavior. The new experiment changes that assumption by linking the time crystal to a tiny mechanical oscillator and demonstrating that its properties can be controlled and adjusted.

The research team created the system using magnons injected into ultra-cold helium-3 near absolute zero temperatures. Once the external radio wave input stopped, the magnons self-organized into a stable time crystal that continued oscillating for millions of cycles.

Scientists say the discovery could have major implications for quantum computing, ultra-sensitive sensors and future precision measurement technologies. Because time crystals can remain stable much longer than many existing quantum systems, they may eventually help improve quantum memory and information storage.

The researchers also compared the behavior of the system to optomechanical technologies already used in advanced scientific instruments such as gravitational wave detectors.