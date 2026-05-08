Scientists question gravity constant after new measurements

A major international experiment aimed at measuring Newton’s gravitational constant has produced results that conflict with previous calculations, reopening debate around one of physics’ most difficult fundamental constants.

After nearly a decade of research, scientists obtained a new value for the gravitational constant “Big G” that differs from earlier measurements and from the reference values commonly used by the scientific community. The findings were published in the journal Metrologia.

Researchers used highly sensitive torsion balance equipment capable of detecting extremely weak gravitational forces between suspended metal masses inside a vacuum-controlled environment. Despite the precision of the experiment, the final measurement still showed a noticeable discrepancy compared to past studies.

Scientists say the challenge lies in the extraordinary difficulty of measuring gravity at very small scales. Unlike constants such as the speed of light, the gravitational constant remains significantly less precise even after more than two centuries of scientific work.

The study’s lead researchers believe the inconsistency is more likely linked to hidden experimental effects or limitations in current measurement systems rather than entirely new physics. However, the unexplained gap continues to fuel scientific curiosity.

Beyond the numerical result itself, the experiment highlights the growing importance of metrology — the science of measurement — in advancing modern physics, technology and engineering. Researchers argue that every new attempt improves understanding of both gravity and the limitations of scientific instruments.