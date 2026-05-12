MIT develops technique to improve quantum computer reliability

Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a new method that could help improve the reliability and accuracy of future quantum computers by identifying hidden distortions inside superconducting quantum circuits.

The study, published in Nature Physics, focuses on a phenomenon known as “second-order harmonic corrections,” which can cause quantum circuits to behave differently than expected and increase computational errors.

Quantum computers rely on highly sensitive superconducting circuits capable of manipulating quantum information with extreme precision. However, even small unexpected interactions inside these circuits can reduce performance and limit scalability.

To better understand the issue, MIT scientists designed a specialized device capable of detecting and precisely measuring these distortions. The technique allows researchers to identify both the strength and the origin of the unwanted effects, offering a new way to engineer more stable quantum systems.

The research team discovered that the distortions in their circuits were mainly caused by additional inductance generated by connecting wires rather than by the Josephson junctions themselves, which had previously been considered the primary source of the problem.

Lead researcher Max Hays explained that understanding the origin of these harmonic corrections is essential as quantum systems become larger and more complex. According to the team, precise measurement tools will play a critical role in designing next-generation quantum processors with lower error rates.

Quantum computing is considered one of the most promising technological fields for solving problems too complex for traditional computers, including advanced material simulations, drug discovery, and large-scale optimization tasks.