New Research Suggests Dante’s Inferno Described an Asteroid Impact Centuries Ahead of Science

A new study presented by the European Geosciences Union suggests that Inferno may contain one of history’s earliest imagined descriptions of an asteroid impact, nearly 500 years before modern science understood meteors and planetary collisions.

Researcher Timothy Burbery argues that Dante’s depiction of Satan crashing into Earth resembles a massive cosmic impact capable of reshaping the planet. According to the study, the famous circles of Hell described in the Divine Comedy could parallel the ring-shaped structures seen in giant impact craters across the solar system.

The research compares Dante’s imagined catastrophe to the Chicxulub impact event, the asteroid collision believed to have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. Burbery suggests that Satan’s descent in the poem resembles a gigantic high-speed object penetrating deep into Earth’s crust and displacing material to form Mount Purgatory on the opposite side of the planet.

The study also points out similarities between Dante’s descriptions and modern geological concepts such as crater terraces, impact basins and planetary crust deformation. Researchers believe the medieval poet may have intuitively imagined physical processes that would only later be explained through modern meteoritics and planetary science.

Beyond literature, the research highlights how ancient stories and cultural narratives may preserve observations about natural disasters and cosmic phenomena long before scientific explanations emerge. According to the study, Dante’s work could now be viewed not only as a literary masterpiece but also as an early thought experiment connected to modern planetary science.