Study Links Dante’s Inferno to Ancient Impact Theory

A new scientific study is reigniting interest in The Divine Comedy by proposing that Dante Alighieri may have imagined concepts similar to modern planetary impact science more than 500 years before meteoritics became an established field.

Presented during the 2026 General Assembly of the European Geosciences Union, the research argues that Dante’s depiction of Hell in Inferno can be interpreted as a large-scale asteroid impact scenario rather than purely a spiritual allegory. Researcher Timothy Burbery suggests that Satan’s fall through Earth resembles a high-velocity celestial collision powerful enough to reshape the planet itself.

According to the study, the famous nine circles of Hell mirror the layered structure of multi-ring impact craters found across the solar system. The theory also links the formation of Mount Purgatory in Dante’s narrative to displaced material created by a massive planetary strike, similar to geological effects observed after asteroid impacts.

The research compares Dante’s imagined event to the catastrophic Chicxulub asteroid impact that contributed to the extinction of the dinosaurs. Scientists involved in the study believe the medieval poet may have intuitively described shockwaves, crater formation and planetary deformation centuries before modern geology and astronomy formally explained these processes.