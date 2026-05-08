Dinosaur Fossils Suggest Ancient Parenting Behaviors Similar to Modern Birds

New research is shedding light on how some dinosaurs may have cared for their young millions of years ago, revealing parenting behaviors surprisingly close to those seen in modern birds. A study focused on the duck-billed dinosaur species Maiasaura peeblesorum suggests that adult dinosaurs may have provided softer, more nutritious food to their offspring while consuming tougher plants themselves.

Scientists reached this conclusion after analyzing microscopic wear patterns on fossilized teeth from juvenile and adult Maiasaura specimens dating back nearly 80 million years. The results showed that younger dinosaurs had tooth wear linked to crushing softer foods, while adults displayed wear associated with chewing fibrous vegetation. Researchers believe this could indicate that parents intentionally fed hatchlings easier-to-digest foods such as fruits or nutrient-rich plants.

The findings strengthen long-standing theories that Maiasaura dinosaurs lived in highly social groups and provided extended parental care after hatching. Paleontologists have previously uncovered nesting grounds linked to the species in Montana, making it one of the most important dinosaurs for studying prehistoric family behavior.

According to the researchers, this feeding strategy resembles behaviors observed in many modern birds, where adults bring softened or protein-rich food back to the nest. The study also raises the possibility that dinosaur parents may have partially regurgitated food for their offspring, another trait commonly seen among birds today.

The research was published in the scientific journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology and could help scientists better understand how complex social systems evolved among dinosaurs long before the emergence of modern birds.