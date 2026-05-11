Walking 8,500 Steps a Day May Help Prevent Weight Regain, Study Finds

A new international study presented at the European Congress on Obesity 2026 suggests that walking around 8,500 steps per day could help people maintain weight loss and avoid regaining weight after dieting. Researchers say the findings could offer a simple and affordable strategy for long-term obesity management.

The research, conducted by scientists from Italy and Lebanon and led by Marwan El Ghoch, analyzed data from 14 studies involving nearly 3,800 adults from several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan.

Participants enrolled in lifestyle modification programs increased their daily activity levels to an average of 8,454 steps during the weight-loss phase and maintained around 8,241 steps during the maintenance period. Researchers found that people who sustained this level of physical activity were significantly more successful at preventing weight regain over time.

According to the study, participants following these programs lost an average of 4.39% of their body weight during the initial phase and managed to maintain most of that weight loss afterward. Scientists noted that while walking did not appear to dramatically increase short-term weight loss, it played a major role in helping people avoid regaining the lost weight.

Researchers say the findings address one of the biggest challenges in obesity treatment, as around 80% of people who lose weight tend to regain part or all of it within a few years. The study’s authors believe encouraging people to consistently reach around 8,500 steps daily could become an important long-term strategy in weight management programs.