Scientists discover hidden mathematical pattern in Chinese money plants

Researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory have uncovered a naturally occurring mathematical pattern inside the leaves of Chinese money plants, revealing what scientists describe as a “nature-inspired algorithm” hidden within plant biology.

The study, published in Nature Communications, focuses on Pilea peperomioides, a popular ornamental plant known for its round leaves and distinctive vein structures. Scientists discovered that the plant’s internal vein network follows a geometric arrangement similar to Voronoi diagrams, mathematical models commonly used in city planning, network design, and computer science.

Voronoi diagrams divide spaces into regions around central points, ensuring each area remains closest to its assigned center. While similar patterns have previously been observed in nature, researchers say the Chinese money plant offers one of the clearest real-world biological examples identified so far.

The research team mapped the plant’s pores, known as hydathodes, along with the surrounding vein system responsible for transporting water and nutrients through the leaf. By analyzing these structures, scientists identified a repeating geometric organization that appears to emerge naturally during the plant’s development.

Lead researcher Saket Navlakha explained that plants solve complex biological problems through local interactions rather than direct measurements, allowing them to generate highly efficient structural patterns without centralized control.

The project also involved renowned scientist Przemysław Prusinkiewicz, who has studied plant vein formation for decades. Together, the researchers developed a possible explanation for how these looping vein systems organize themselves around the plant’s central pores.