Researchers Achieve 112 Gbps Wireless Transmission in Major 6G Breakthrough

Researchers from Tokushima University have achieved a major milestone in next-generation wireless communications after successfully demonstrating photonic wireless transmission speeds of 112 Gbps at 560 GHz, paving the way for future 6G networks.

The breakthrough relies on “soliton microcombs,” an advanced photonic technology capable of generating highly stable terahertz signals with significantly lower noise levels than conventional electronic systems. The achievement marks the first demonstration of 100 Gbps-class wireless communication beyond the 420 GHz spectrum.

Scientists explained that traditional electronic technologies face major technical limitations above 350 GHz, including reduced output power and increased signal instability. These challenges have slowed the development of ultra-high-speed terahertz communications expected to power future 6G infrastructure.

To overcome these barriers, the research team developed a compact microcomb-driven terahertz communication system combining fiber-coupled microresonators with advanced modulation techniques. The setup enabled wireless transmission at 84 Gbps using QPSK modulation and up to 112 Gbps using 16QAM modulation.

The researchers also highlighted the system’s improved operational stability thanks to direct optical fiber integration and enhanced temperature control, allowing long-term low-noise performance.

“This result represents a major step toward practical 6G wireless systems and ultra-high-speed mobile backhaul,” said Professor Takeshi Yasui from Tokushima University.

The study, published in the journal Communications Engineering, is expected to contribute to the future development of ultra-fast mobile networks, photonic-wireless integrated systems, and next-generation data infrastructure supporting AI-driven applications and massive data traffic.