Scientists Develop Cheaper Platinum-Free Catalyst for Clean Hydrogen Fuel

Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis have developed a new platinum-free catalyst capable of producing clean hydrogen fuel more efficiently and at lower cost, a breakthrough that could help accelerate the global transition toward renewable energy.

The research team, led by professor Gang Wu, designed the new catalyst for use in anion-exchange membrane water electrolyzers, systems that generate hydrogen by splitting water molecules using renewable electricity from solar, wind, or hydropower sources.

Unlike many current hydrogen production technologies that rely heavily on expensive platinum-group metals, the newly developed catalyst combines rhenium phosphide and molybdenum phosphide to create a highly efficient alternative. Researchers said the combination improves both hydrogen adsorption and water-splitting performance during the electrolysis process.

According to the study, the catalyst demonstrated performance exceeding some state-of-the-art platinum-based systems while operating for more than 1,000 hours under industry-level conditions, making it one of the most durable platinum-free hydrogen catalysts developed so far.

“Going from water to hydrogen is a very desirable way we are able to store energy for different applications,” said Gang Wu, highlighting hydrogen’s growing role as a clean energy carrier for transportation, manufacturing, and industrial sectors.

Researchers believe the breakthrough could help reduce the cost of large-scale green hydrogen production, one of the major challenges facing the clean energy industry as countries seek alternatives to fossil fuels.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, with future research expected to focus on scaling the technology for industrial applications.