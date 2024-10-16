Update on Sara Sharif Murder Trial: Disturbing Evidence and Allegations of Abuse

Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old girl, was found dead in her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10, 2023, with her head covered by “homemade hoods” made of plastic bags and parcel tape. During the ongoing trial at the Old Bailey, it was revealed that fingerprints believed to belong to her father, Urfan Sharif, were discovered on one of these bags and a piece of tape. Neighbors reported hearing loud smacking sounds followed by screams coming from the Sharif household, indicating a history of abuse.

Prosecutors presented evidence of a “campaign of abuse” against Sara, citing numerous injuries, including bite marks, scalds, and broken bones. The prosecution alleged that Sara’s blood was found on various household items, such as a cricket bat and a vacuum cleaner, and bruises on her body matched objects discovered in the home.

Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial for murder alongside his wife, Beinash Batool, 30, and brother, Faisal Malik, 29. All three defendants deny the charges, but prosecutors argue it is “inconceivable” that one acted alone without the others’ knowledge. A handwritten note found near Sara’s body indicated Urfan’s confession of responsibility, stating, “It’s me Urfan Sharif who killed my daughter by beating.”

Further testimonies revealed Sara began wearing a hijab to conceal injuries from view, and evidence suggested she had suffered abuse for over two years prior to her death. The court continues to hear evidence regarding the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.