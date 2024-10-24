When Do the Clocks Go Back 2024? Everything You Need to Know!

As the end of October approaches, the UK will soon mark the end of British Summer Time (BST), with clocks set to go back one hour on Sunday, October 27, at 2 AM. This seasonal change allows Britons to enjoy an extra hour of sleep, coinciding with the arrival of shorter days and cooler temperatures.

The tradition of changing clocks twice a year dates back over a century, beginning with the Summer Time Act of 1916, which was influenced by William Willett’s campaign to optimize daylight use during summer months. While many regions worldwide observe daylight saving, others, particularly in Africa and Asia, do not.

The next clock adjustment will occur on March 30, 2025, when clocks will move forward again. However, the transition back to standard time can disrupt sleep patterns. Experts like Dr. Tim Mercer explain that the earlier darkness increases melatonin production, which may lead to feeling sleepier earlier. This shift often causes temporary disruptions in sleep as individuals adapt to the new schedule.

Overall, as the UK prepares for the end of BST, the implications on daily life and sleep patterns become a focal point for many.