Ian Wright: A True Champion of Women’s Football, Not a Barrier

In the ever-evolving conversation about equity in sports media, few names resonate with as much goodwill and credibility as Ian Wright. Yet in recent days, the former Arsenal and England striker has found himself at the center of a controversy that has puzzled and dismayed many supporters of the women’s game. Eni Aluko, a prominent former England international and football pundit, accused Wright of “dominating” football commentary and allegedly hindering opportunities for women in punditry. But as facts have emerged, the narrative appears far removed from reality.

Wright’s involvement in women’s football has not only been visible but also deeply impactful. One such example, which had remained out of the public eye until recently, involves Kayleigh McDonald, a footballer for Stoke City who suffered a severe anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. When her club declined to cover the cost of her surgery and rehabilitation, it was Wright who stepped in. Quietly, without seeking attention, he funded a legal adviser to support her case and eventually began paying for her rehabilitation himself—at a cost of approximately £1,700 per month. His continued support allowed McDonald to receive the care she needed.

McDonald, speaking candidly, credited Wright not only with enabling her surgery and recovery but also with preserving her mental wellbeing during a difficult period. She expressed disbelief that someone who had never met her could show such generosity and compassion. For Wright, however, it wasn’t about recognition. It was about doing what he believes is right.

This episode is far from isolated. In 2023, Wright partnered with Barclays to establish the Ian Wright Coaching Fund, aimed at increasing the number of female coaches at grassroots level. His initiative focused particularly on underserved communities, enabling 664 women to complete their Level One coaching qualification. Wright personally donated £15,000 to launch the project.

While he is frequently seen on television during major women’s football events, claims that he is monopolizing media space are easily debunked. Since the inception of the Women’s Super League 14 years ago, Wright has served as a pundit for only one WSL match. During the 2023 Women’s World Cup, he appeared in coverage of just two games for ITV. The majority of the broadcaster’s punditry and presenting team consisted of women, including Aluko herself, as well as Karen Carney, Laura Woods, and Seema Jaswal.

BBC coverage has similarly leaned heavily on female expertise, with male pundits being the minority. Sky Sports, another major broadcaster of women’s football, features a roster packed with women who bring deep insight and experience to the screen—names like Izzy Christiansen, Jen Beattie, and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

Wright’s presence in women’s football extends beyond television studios. His podcast, Crossways, co-hosted with former England captain Steph Houghton, delves into critical issues affecting the women’s game. Recently, Beth Mead joined them to discuss the stigmas surrounding menstruation in sport—another taboo being tackled with Wright’s support.

And yet, despite this extensive record of advocacy, Wright has chosen not to respond publicly to Aluko’s criticisms. Those who know his work and values understand why. He doesn’t need to defend his place in the sport. His actions, over time, have spoken louder than words. From lobbying for equal access to football for schoolgirls after England’s triumph at Euro 2022, to standing by players facing online abuse, including Aluko herself, his commitment has been unwavering.

In a sporting world that is still grappling with representation and respect for women, Ian Wright stands not as an obstacle, but as one of its most loyal and influential allies. Far from “blocking” progress, he has continually opened doors—often without asking for thanks. The women’s game is not just better with Ian Wright involved; it is thriving because of people like him.