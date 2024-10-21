Broadcaster John Stapleton Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

John Stapleton, the 78-year-old broadcaster known for his work on Newsnight, Panorama, and GMTV’s News Hour, has disclosed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease. In a video on BBC One’s Morning Live, he expressed a pragmatic attitude toward the condition, acknowledging the potential for worsening symptoms. Stapleton shared his frustration with communication challenges, stating, “Speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years,” and noted that repeating himself can be difficult.

His son, Nick, found the diagnosis upsetting but was not surprised, given that Stapleton’s mother also had the degenerative disease. Parkinson’s affects the brain over time, leading to symptoms like tremors and slow movement. Stapleton reflected on witnessing his mother’s decline and described facing similar practical challenges himself, such as opening cans or peeling potatoes.

In discussing his future, Stapleton emphasized his desire to remain independent and in his home for as long as possible. He mentioned being open to using a stairlift if necessary but expressed reluctance to enter care, while also recognizing the realities of his condition.