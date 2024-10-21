M25 Traffic Update: Major Delays Due to HGV Fire

Motorists are experiencing delays on the M25 due to a serious HGV fire on Monday morning (October 21). The clockwise carriageway is closed between Junction 5 near Sevenoaks and Junction 6 near Godstone/Caterham. Although the anti-clockwise carriageway has reopened, lanes 3 and 4 remain closed within Junction 6. The fire has also affected the M26 westbound, closing it between Junction 2A near Wrotham Heath and the M25/A21.

National Highways indicated that the clockwise carriageway is expected to stay closed until at least midday, as specialist recovery is necessary, and the road surface may need resurfacing. Emergency services, including Surrey Police and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, are on-site, and National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management. A diversion route is in place via the A21, A25, and A22.