Atmospheric River Set to Bring Heavy Rain and Flooding to British Columbia

Forecasters have raised alerts for an impending atmospheric river system expected to strike coastal British Columbia on Friday, with significant flooding, heavy rainfall, and high winds anticipated. The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the south and central coasts, and Environment Canada has upgraded its special weather statement to a rainfall warning, predicting over 200 millimeters of precipitation in mountainous areas of Vancouver Island.

The system is set to arrive early Friday and persist through the provincial election day on Saturday, affecting regions such as Metro Vancouver, Whistler, and most of Vancouver Island. Additionally, wind warnings are in place for the north and central coasts, with gusts expected to reach up to 110 kilometers per hour.

A high streamflow advisory is also in effect for the north coast, upper Fraser, and Thompson regions. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings along the British Columbia and Yukon border, forecasting accumulations of up to 20 centimeters in certain areas, with the potential for more than 25 centimeters in Swift River.

As the weather system moves through southwestern Yukon, drivers are cautioned about low visibility due to drifting snow, particularly on the Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass, where wet snow is anticipated to turn to rain as milder air arrives. The weather is expected to clear by Sunday, with temperatures dropping to around -20 degrees Celsius by Monday.