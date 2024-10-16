Rise of the New Covid Strain XEC in the UK: Symptoms and Vaccination Information

A new strain of Covid-19, designated as XEC, has emerged in the UK and is spreading rapidly, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The XEC strain is a hybrid of the KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 variants, showing a significant increase in patient admissions. Recent figures reveal that the admission rate for patients testing positive for XEC has climbed to 4.5 per 100,000 people in the week ending October 6, a rise from 3.7 in the previous week.

Health experts believe the XEC strain is more transmissible due to its multiple mutations and presents symptoms resembling those of other Covid variants. Common symptoms include high temperatures, fatigue, headaches, sore throats, and coughs.

While self-isolation is no longer legally mandated in the UK, the NHS advises individuals who test positive for Covid-19 to limit contact with others for at least five days. Additionally, avoiding contact with vulnerable populations for 10 days is recommended to minimize risk.

In response to the increasing cases, the NHS has begun offering autumn Covid boosters to vulnerable groups. Eligible individuals include those over 65, people aged between six months and 64 with health conditions, residents of care homes for older people, and frontline NHS and social care workers. Vaccination appointments can be scheduled through the NHS App, local GPs, pharmacies, and drop-in clinics, or by calling 119.

As the XEC strain continues to spread, it’s crucial for individuals to be aware of symptoms, take necessary precautions, and stay updated on vaccination opportunities.