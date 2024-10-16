Northern Lights Set to Appear in Unusual Places Amid Solar Storms

Due to increased solar activity, northern lights are becoming more visible in locations farther south than usual. This year’s strong solar storms have painted skies with vibrant colors of pink, purple, green, and blue. The sun is at the peak of its 11-year cycle, which boosts the frequency of auroras, and this active phase is expected to continue for at least another year, though the exact peak won’t be known for months.

NASA and NOAA report that while these stunning displays are a highlight, solar storms can also disrupt power grids and communications. In May, the strongest solar storm in over 20 years lit up the skies across the Northern Hemisphere. Last week, a powerful storm created auroras in unexpected places like Germany, the UK, and New York City.

Scientists, including NASA’s Kelly Korreck, believe we could still witness more breathtaking aurora displays in the coming months. However, NOAA experts like Bill Murtagh remain vigilant, watching for signs of potential disruptions as solar activity continues.