Breakthrough Bioelectronic Interface Could Transform Long-Term Vagus Nerve Therapy

A major advance in bioelectronics could reshape the treatment of inflammatory and neurological disorders. Researchers at Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology have developed a next-generation implantable interface designed to safely modulate the vagus nerve over the long term while improving compatibility with living tissue.

Published in Advanced Materials, the study introduces multifunctional ferroelectric bioelectronic interfaces capable of combining adaptive self-rolling design, tissue adhesion, and biomimetic electrical signaling in a single platform. The innovation addresses one of the biggest limitations of conventional implants: maintaining stable and safe communication with nerves over time.

The device uses a three-layer structure built from advanced biomaterials. Its hydrogel base automatically rolls into a tube when exposed to moisture, allowing it to gently wrap around delicate nerves as small as 0.5 mm in diameter. This design enables secure fixation without stitches, reducing surgical complexity and tissue stress.

Its upper functional layer contains ferroelectric polymers and carbon nanotube composites that generate neuron-like electrical signals when activated by near-infrared light. This remote stimulation method offers a less invasive way to trigger therapeutic nerve responses with greater precision.

Researchers also reported significant biosafety gains. Compared with silicon-based optoelectronic materials, the new interface reduced harmful reactive oxygen species by sixteen times, a key indicator for long-term implant safety.

In animal studies, the implant remained stable after 60 days in freely moving rats, with no displacement, nerve compression, or local inflammation. Its anti-inflammatory performance also remained consistent throughout the testing period.