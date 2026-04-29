Telephone Coaching Helps COPD Patients Master Inhaler Use

A new study suggests that simple phone-based coaching can dramatically improve how people with COPD use their inhalers, offering a practical solution to one of the most common treatment challenges in respiratory care.

Published in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases: Journal of the COPD Foundation, the research found that teach-to-goal training delivered by telephone sharply reduced incorrect inhaler technique among patients diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease affects more than 30 million Americans and remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The disease includes conditions such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis. While inhaled medications are central to treatment, many patients struggle to use inhalers correctly, reducing the medicine’s effectiveness and increasing the risk of flare-ups.

The study focused on Medicare Advantage beneficiaries living with COPD. Researchers tested a teach-to-goal model, an educational strategy in which patients repeat instructions in their own words or demonstrate the inhaler technique until they master the process.

Results showed strong improvements. At the beginning of the study, nearly 40% of participants were using their inhalers incorrectly. After just one phone coaching session, that figure dropped to around 7%. All participants completed at least two telephone-based training sessions.

Lead author Valerie G. Press said the findings highlight how remote education can remove common barriers such as time limitations, travel issues, and lack of access to in-person instruction.

Researchers believe this model could help healthcare providers expand respiratory support services while improving medication outcomes for thousands of patients managing COPD at home.