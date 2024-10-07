Whalsay: The Millionaire Island with Rich History and Community Spirit

Whalsay, a small island in Shetland, is renowned for its wealth, with more millionaires per capita than anywhere else in the UK. The island’s economic prosperity is primarily driven by its fleet of super trawlers, which can haul in enormous catches and generate significant income for local fishing families. Although the island has faced controversies, such as the 2012 “Black Fish” scandal regarding quota violations, it has also celebrated achievements, including being the first to gain sustainability accreditation for its scallop and crab industries.

The community is tightly knit, with a population of 1,200 that has grown from 700 since the 1970s, and boasts a thriving youth demographic. Lifelong resident Andy Sandison emphasizes the deep connection islanders have to Whalsay, often returning even after leaving. The island is rich in natural beauty, historical significance, and cultural heritage, having once served as a vital trading hub during the Hanseatic period.

Visitors can explore the stunning landscape, enjoy outdoor activities, and delve into Whalsay’s history at the Heritage and Community Centre. The island is less tourist-focused than others, offering a more authentic experience. Despite its affluence, Whalsay remains a place where community ties and historical legacy flourish amid breathtaking surroundings.