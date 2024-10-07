DJ Johnnie Walker Announces Retirement After 58 Years on Radio

DJ Johnnie Walker has announced his retirement from radio after an impressive 58-year broadcasting career. The 79-year-old made the announcement during today’s edition of Sounds Of The 70s on BBC Radio 2, where he also hosts The Rock Show.

Walker, who was recently diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, shared the challenges he faced in maintaining the professional standards expected by the station. He expressed that the struggles had become increasingly difficult, leading him to the decision to retire. His final episode of Sounds Of The 70s will air on October 27, and he plans to make his last three shows memorable. He began his announcement by reading a letter from a listener, reflecting on the impact of his show.