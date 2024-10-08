Discovery of HMS Trooper Wreck Solves 81-Year Mystery

The wreck of the British submarine HMS Trooper, which vanished during World War II, has been discovered in the Icarian Sea, resolving an 81-year-old mystery. The submarine was on a secret mission in October 1943 when it disappeared with 64 crew members on board. It was presumed lost after striking a German mine on October 17, 1943, while patrolling the waters near the Dodecanese islands.

The submarine was located at a depth of 830 feet by the underwater search team Planet Blue, led by Kostas Thoktaridis. The vessel, measuring 275 feet, was found in three distinct sections, indicating a violent sinking likely caused by a mine explosion. HMS Trooper’s mission involved monitoring potential German landings, following intelligence reports of enemy activity in the region.

The discovery, described as an emotional moment by George Malcolmson, former Director of Archives at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, provides closure for the families of the crew members. The submarine serves as a grave for the 64 men, including Australian volunteer officer Lt. John Stuart Ryder. Richard Wraith, the son of the submarine’s captain, expressed satisfaction with the search team’s persistent efforts over many years, emphasizing that this finding helps families honor the memories of their loved ones.

Launched in March 1942, the HMS Trooper was a T-class submarine that had a notable career in the Mediterranean, engaging in operations using human torpedoes. Despite various search missions since 2000, the wreck was finally located in one of the region’s most challenging areas, marking a significant achievement in underwater archaeology.