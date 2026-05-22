Scientists Discover Massive New Sea Predator Named Tylosaurus rex

Researchers have identified a gigantic new species of mosasaur — an ancient marine reptile that ruled Earth’s oceans during the age of dinosaurs — and named it Tylosaurus rex. The newly described predator, which could grow up to 43 feet long, was discovered from fossil specimens found mainly in Texas and dating back around 80 million years.

The study was led by scientists from the American Museum of Natural History, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, and Southern Methodist University. Researchers say the species had powerful jaws, strong neck muscles, and serrated teeth, making it one of the most formidable marine predators identified so far.

According to the research team, several fossils previously classified as another mosasaur species were actually part of this newly recognized predator. The scientists concluded that the fossils differed significantly in size, age, and dental structure from previously known tylosaurs.

The species was named “T. rex” as a reference to its massive size and dominance in ancient seas. Researchers also linked the discovery to earlier observations made by paleontologist John Thurmond, who had suspected decades ago that unusually large tylosaur fossils from Texas could belong to a distinct species.

One of the most famous specimens associated with the new species is nicknamed “The Black Knight,” a fossil displaying severe injuries that scientists believe were inflicted by another member of the same species, suggesting aggressive behavior among these giant reptiles.

Beyond identifying a new species, the research also revises long-standing datasets used to study mosasaur evolution. Scientists say the findings could reshape current understanding of ancient marine ecosystems and the evolutionary history of large ocean predators from the Cretaceous period.