OpenAI reportedly prepares confidential IPO filing as AI race intensifies

OpenAI is reportedly preparing a confidential initial public offering filing that could be submitted in the near future, according to information cited by Axios. While the exact timeline remains uncertain, the move would mark a major step for one of the world’s most influential artificial intelligence companies.

The reported IPO preparations come as competition intensifies across the global AI industry, particularly between OpenAI and rival technology firms investing heavily in generative AI infrastructure and large language models. The timing of the reported filing also coincides with growing anticipation surrounding a possible public offering by SpaceX, the aerospace company led by Elon Musk.

According to Axios, both OpenAI and SpaceX are working with several of the same major financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase.

Industry observers have widely speculated that both OpenAI and Anthropic are considering public market debuts later this year as investor appetite for artificial intelligence companies continues to surge. Confidential IPO filings are typically submitted privately to regulators several months before official public offering documents become available.

The reported development also follows recent legal tensions between OpenAI and Elon Musk. Musk, one of OpenAI’s original co-founders, has previously challenged the company’s governance structure and strategic direction through legal action.

Responding to questions about the potential IPO, an OpenAI spokesperson told Axios that the company regularly evaluates different strategic options as part of normal governance processes, while maintaining its focus on operational execution and AI development.