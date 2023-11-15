What’s Pushing Inflation Down? More Goods, Workers, and Housing Explained

The United States is experiencing a notable decline in inflation, potentially returning to pre-pandemic levels without requiring further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The recent consumer prices report for October revealed a broad-based easing of inflation across various goods and services. Gas prices, appliances, autos, airfares, hotel rooms, and doctors’ fees have all shown a decrease. Overall inflation did not rise from September to October, marking the first time in over a year. Despite a 3.2% year-over-year increase in October, it is the smallest rise since June, though still above the Fed’s 2% target. Core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, was 0.2% last month, with a year-over-year rise of 4%, down from 4.1% in September.

Factors contributing to lower inflation include an improved supply of workers, housing, and manufacturing components. The return of millions of Americans to the workforce, increased immigration, and a surge in new apartment buildings have eased wage pressures and slowed rent increases. Additionally, improved supply chains have resolved pandemic-related disruptions, contributing to lower prices for various products. While inflation persists in areas such as auto and health insurance, and certain groceries, the overall consumer price index remains approximately 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The recent milder-than-expected inflation figures make it less likely for the Federal Reserve to impose further rate hikes. Some economists suggest that the Fed’s next move may be to cut rates, likely in the coming year, depending on inflation trends. Although prices remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, wages need to rise to alleviate the impact of increased costs on Americans. The Federal Reserve aims to achieve a “soft landing,” raising borrowing costs enough to curb inflation without causing a deep recession.