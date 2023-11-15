Scientists Warn of ‘Dangerous Future’ if Global Emissions Aren’t Cut Urgently

A new report published in The Lancet warns that climate change is increasingly affecting the health and survival of people worldwide, with risks projected to rise significantly without urgent action to cut global emissions.

The Lancet Countdown report, produced annually by University College London in collaboration with over 100 experts from 52 research institutions, quantifies the potential future impacts of climate change. Projections indicate a substantial increase in heat-related deaths and food insecurity by mid-century, particularly in developing countries. If the target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is missed, heat-related deaths could rise by 370%, and heat exposure may result in a 50% increase in global hours of potential labor lost.

The report emphasizes that people in poorer countries, least responsible for greenhouse gas emissions, are disproportionately affected. Urgent action to reduce emissions and support developing countries in adapting to climate change is crucial to avoid a perilous future.