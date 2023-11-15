Arrest Made in Adam Johnson’s Death – Matt Petgrave Identified as Suspect

In a recent development, U.K. officials have confirmed an arrest in the tragic death of 29-year-old hockey player Adam Johnson. While the suspect’s identity has not been officially disclosed, it is reported that hockey player Matt Petgrave is the skater involved in the incident leading to Johnson’s untimely demise.

Matt Petgrave, aged 31, has been a key player for the Sheffield Steelers, a professional hockey team based in Sheffield, England, contributing to the team’s lineup for two seasons. During the Steelers’ recent home game against the Coventry Blaze, Petgrave received a heartfelt standing ovation from fans and teammates, despite not participating in the game.

Social media has captured videos circulating, showcasing the touching moment of solidarity as a demonstration of support for Petgrave during this challenging time. In response to the incident, Westin Michaud, Johnson’s teammate, took to social media to defend Petgrave against unwarranted criticism, emphasizing that the incident was unintentional.

“We wholeheartedly stand with Matt Petgrave. The hate that Matt is receiving is terrible and completely uncalled for. It’s clear to me his actions were unintentional,” Michaud stated.

Matt Petgrave’s hockey journey began in 2009, starting in the Ontario Hockey League after going undrafted. His dedication has taken him through various leagues, including USports, the East Coast Hockey League in New Jersey, and the American Hockey League.