More than 15 Million Drivers Issued MOT Warning: Stay Informed About Your Vehicle’s Status

More than 15 million drivers in the UK may be operating vehicles that are not road-safe, according to a survey conducted by MOT service provider Fixter. Out of the 41 million registered cars in the UK, an estimated 15.6 million might not be in a fit state to drive. The research reveals that one in five drivers is unaware of the legal requirements for their vehicles, including the necessity of having a regular MOT.

The study indicates that 19% of drivers believe an MOT depends on mileage, while 16% think it is required only every two to four years. However, UK law mandates that driving a vehicle without a valid MOT could result in a £1,000 fine and points on the driver’s license. Introduced in 1960, MOTs are legally required to ensure vehicle safety, covering aspects such as brake and fuel systems, seatbelts, lights, and exhausts.

Fixter’s Co-Founder and CEO, Limvirak Chea, emphasizes the need for educating drivers on the significance of MOTs and servicing, regardless of their experience on the road. Although servicing is not legally required, providers recommend it every 12,000 miles or annually. The DVSA MOT reminder service, launched in 2017, aims to prompt drivers one month before their MOT is due.

In recent changes to the DVSA MOT reminder service, drivers will no longer receive unnecessary reminders for vehicles they no longer own. Instead, they will be prompted to update their reminder for their current vehicle. The DVSA states that these changes aim to enhance the driver experience and contribute to keeping vehicles on the roads safe.