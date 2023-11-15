Eying the Horizon: Halifax Braces for a Possible Nor’easter This Weekend

A potent weather system is set to impact Atlantic Canada over the weekend, bringing a blustery soaker with 50-100+ mm of rainfall and wind gusts exceeding 80 km/h. The convergence of a cold front, a southern U.S. low-pressure system, and subtropical moisture creates a powerful storm that could disrupt outdoor plans in the Maritimes on Saturday.

Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and parts of New Brunswick are expected to experience locally heavy rainfall, although the exact track of the storm introduces uncertainty regarding precipitation types. Questions about the system’s strength and intensity remain, but it is anticipated to deepen as it approaches Canada, resulting in intense wind gusts.

Following the storm, the region will face blustery and much colder weather, with the possibility of another system in the forecast for the second half of next week. Stay tuned for updates as forecasters monitor the evolving weather conditions.