Vernon Kay’s Anxious Moments: The Build-Up to BBC Children in Need Ultramarathon Kickoff

Before embarking on his ULTRA Ultramarathon in support of BBC Children in Need, Vernon Kay confessed to feeling “really nervous.” The 49-year-old broadcaster, who commenced his four-day, 115-mile challenge from Leicester’s Victoria Park to Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Community Stadium, revealed his mix of excitement and nervousness just moments before the kickoff.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s ‘The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show,’ Vernon expressed his anticipation the night before but admitted the nerves had intensified. Married to Tess Daly, with whom he shares two daughters, Vernon humorously likened his training to a “Forrest Gump impression,” detailing a mix of long and short runs with varying tempos.

Despite the nerves, he conveyed his enthusiasm for the challenge and the support from fellow runners joining him along the route, expressing his motivation to raise significant funds for Children in Need.