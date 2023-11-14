Highly Anticipated: Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 Lead 2023 Game Awards Nominations

In the highly anticipated 2023 Game Awards, Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 have emerged as frontrunners, securing eight nominations each. Both titles are competing for the prestigious Game of the Year award, alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 follows closely with seven nominations, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Tears of the Kingdom each earned five nods. Hi-Fi Rush also garnered recognition with five nominations. The diverse lineup of nominated games includes Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 16, Street Fighter 6, Dredge, Venba, Viewfinder, and Diablo 4.

The winners of the various categories, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, and Best Performance, will be revealed on Thursday, December 7.

The extensive list of nominations showcases the depth and diversity of the gaming industry. Notable contenders in specific categories include Idris Elba for Best Performance in Cyberpunk 2077, with Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2), Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2), Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3), and Ben Starr (Final Fantasy 16) also vying for the prestigious award.

The Games for Impact category features impactful titles like A Space for the Unbound, Chants of Sennaar, Goodbye Volcano High, Tchia, Terra Nil, and Venba. In the Best Ongoing Game category, established titles like Apex Legends, Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 14, Fortnite, and Genshin Impact compete for recognition.

With an impressive array of contenders, the 2023 Game Awards promise to be a celebration of gaming excellence, showcasing the industry’s innovation and creativity across various genres.