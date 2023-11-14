Emergency Diversion: United Airlines Flight Diverts to San Francisco After Alleged ‘Bomb Threat

A United Airlines flight en route to Vancouver from Los Angeles was subjected to an emergency landing at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) following a mid-air bomb threat from a passenger. The incident unfolded when a passenger allegedly made the bomb threat, prompting the plane to divert to SFO. Although initial reports suggested the threat was received via AirDrop, this information remains unconfirmed. The aircraft, Flight UA1909, with 148 passengers and eight crew members on board, landed safely at SFO after being rerouted while near Oregon.

United Airlines characterized the situation as a “potential security issue” and stated that the flight was diverted to SFO in response to the perceived threat. Once it was determined that the risk to the plane was low, the aircraft was allowed to land safely. During the incident, the flight made a loop over the Lassen National Forest.

Passengers on board shared their experiences on social media, with one likening the situation to the game ‘Among Us,’ where participants must maintain a spaceship’s integrity while a saboteur is present. The passenger mentioned being interviewed by the FBI as one of the individuals who received the threat via AirDrop.

United Airlines, in a statement, confirmed the emergency landing and assured that they were working to facilitate passengers’ onward travel to their final destination. The airline emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its passengers and crew.

This incident follows a previous bomb threat situation involving another United flight operated by Republic Airways in March of the same year. In that case, a note threatening a bomb was discovered in the plane’s lavatory, leading to an emergency landing.