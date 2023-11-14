Tragic Discovery: Missing Hiker Found Dead with Dog Alive Beside Him After Seven Weeks

A missing hiker, Rich Moore, was discovered dead in Colorado on October 30, with his dog, Finney, found alive beside him. Moore, 71, had disappeared on August 19 while planning to summit Blackhead Peak, located about 20 miles east of Pagosa Springs.

His body was located in the Lower Blanco drainage basin by a hunter, 2.5 miles east of the mountain’s summit. The 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Finney, is believed to have stayed with her owner for seven weeks. After being found, Finney was transported to a veterinary hospital for treatment and later reunited with her family. The cause of Mr. Moore’s death was not released, and authorities do not suspect foul play. Blackhead Peak, situated in the challenging terrain of the San Juan Mountains, reaches 12,500 feet and is known for its steep trail.

This incident is the third occurrence where a dog has been found alive next to a deceased hiker within the past year.