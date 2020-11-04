US Election Results 2020 LIVE: Hawaii has voted for Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Hawaii, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Hawaii has voted for a Democrat in every presidential election since 1988, reliably serving as a Democratic stronghold. There are no major down-ballot races at the Senate, House, or gubernatorial levels in the 2020 election.

Hawaii is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding the governor’s office, both chambers of the state legislature, and all four congressional seats. Hawaii has four electoral votes and was not expected by analysts to be competitive.

– Donald Trump vows to take election to Supreme Court

Donald Trump has called the election results “an embarrassment” and a “fraud”.

He said he would take the election to the Supreme Court.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country,” Mr Trump said.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

He said he wanted to stop any more ballots being counted.

“We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4:00 in the morning and add them to the list,” Mr Trump said.

“As far as I’m concerned, we already have won it.”