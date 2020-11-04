US Election Results 2020 LIVE: Biden pulls ahead in Wisconsin

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin, according to NBC News’ latest tally of votes.

With 89% of the expected vote in, Biden has 1,575,490 votes, or 49.3%, compared to Trump’s 1,564,877 votes, or 49%.

– President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that he would “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” as part of a fight over the outcome of the presidential election, saying “we want all voting to stop.”

“We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” Trump said from the White House. However, there are two issues with the president’s statements.

First, Trump’s comments came more than an hour after the final U.S. polls closed in Alaska, so voting has indeed stopped, and there is no evidence that ballots are still being cast after the legal deadline. Rather, elections officials in states are counting and processing millions of legally cast votes.

Secondly, it was not immediately clear what Trump meant by “going to the Supreme Court.” That is because the country’s high court typically reviews decisions made by lower courts. For example, in the 2000 election, there were numerous rulings made by lower courts over the Florida recount effort that were ultimately appealed up to the Supreme Court.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign manager criticized Trump’s comments, but vowed to be ready to counter any legal action. “If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail,” Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a written statement Wednesday morning.