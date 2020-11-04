US Election Results 2020 LIVE: How each candidate can win from here

It is looking increasingly unlikely that we will get a result tonight, with a number of states still in play. Here is what each candidate needs to win:

Joe Biden: Currently has 223 electoral college votes. He will need to win Arizona (11), where he is ahead However he will also have to win Wisconsin and Michigan (a total of 26 between them), where he is trailing Donald Trump; and North Carolina, where Mr Trump is leading but very narrowly.

If he doesn’t take Michigan and Wisconsin, he won’t win, even if he takes Pennsylvania and its 20 votes. However in Wisconsin and Michigan the votes currently counted are only in person votes; the mail-in votes won’t be counted until they are all in and they are expected to favour Mr Biden.

Donald Trump: Currently on 174. To win he needs to take Texas (38)., Georgia (16) and North Carolina,(15), where he is only narrowly ahead. He will also need either Wisconsin or Michigan, where he is leading. He may not need Pennsylvania, with its 20 votes.

– Trump, despite his claims, has not won the election

Donald Trump has not won the presidential election, despite his claims in his speech.

Eight states remain undecided, with millions of ballots yet to be counted.

And at present, Joe Biden currently leads in the states called by Associated Press and other professional election analysts.

Many of the uncounted ballots are absentee or mail-in ballots, which are expected to favour Mr Biden.

Less than half the ballots have been counted in Philadelphia, the Democratic bastion of the undeclared state of Pennsylvania.

Just 40 per cent have been counted in Milwaukee, the largest city in Wisconsin.

And just 37 per cent have been counted in Detroit, the biggest city in Michigan.

If Mr Trump successfully sues to stop the ballots being counted, he would be in a position to claim victory.