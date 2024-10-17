Trudeau Claims Conservative Leader Poilievre Avoids Foreign Interference Briefings

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has chosen not to seek the necessary security clearance to receive classified briefings regarding foreign interference involving members of his party, as revealed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a federal inquiry. Trudeau stated that he possesses information about several Conservative parliamentarians, former members, and candidates who are either engaged in or at risk of foreign interference.

Trudeau expressed confusion over Poilievre’s decision, noting that without the briefings, neither Poilievre nor his party can adequately address the potential risks posed to their members. Poilievre has previously defended his refusal, arguing that obtaining a security clearance would limit his ability to speak freely about the information.

In response to Trudeau’s claims, Poilievre accused the Prime Minister of lying and demanded the public release of the names involved in foreign interference. He also mentioned that his chief of staff had not reported any involvement of current or former Conservative members in such activities. Trudeau’s office responded by stating that obtaining a security clearance would provide Poilievre with all necessary information.

During the inquiry, Trudeau emphasized that a party leader has the power to take action based on the information provided and can make decisions regarding candidates under suspicion without revealing classified details. He acknowledged awareness of foreign interference risks affecting other parties but did not elaborate on specifics, aside from referencing a notable case.

Recent reports and testimonies from intelligence officials have raised concerns about potential foreign meddling in Canadian politics. While some allegations suggest the involvement of parliamentarians in such activities, Trudeau and other officials have cautioned against labeling individuals as traitors without solid evidence.

The inquiry continues its work to enhance methods for detecting and mitigating foreign interference, with further policy consultation sessions planned.