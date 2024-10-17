Canada: Air India Flight Diverted to Iqaluit Due to Bomb Threat

In the early hours of Tuesday, residents of Iqaluit, Canada, were startled awake by the sound of an aircraft making an emergency landing. An Air India flight (AI 127) bound for Chicago had reported a bomb threat, which was later confirmed to be a hoax. The incident left 211 passengers and crew stranded at Iqaluit International Airport for 17 hours in frigid temperatures reaching -3 degrees Celsius.

Canadian authorities quickly recognized that Iqaluit lacked the facilities to accommodate such a large group, prompting the military to assist in transporting the passengers to Chicago. Despite efforts to provide food—such as dozens of pizzas delivered to the terminal—conditions were challenging due to limited communication services in the remote city.

Iqaluit’s airport, a crucial lifeline for the community, was originally constructed during World War II and has since served as a civilian airport. With no road or maritime connections to the rest of Canada, Iqaluit relies heavily on air transport for food and essentials, especially during harsh winters when temperatures can plummet below -50 degrees Celsius.

A Canadian Air Force aircraft was dispatched to ferry the stranded individuals to Chicago, successfully landing around 1:18 PM IST. Although Iqaluit’s airport primarily accommodates smaller turboprop planes, it has been utilized in emergencies for larger aircraft in the past. This incident underscores the challenges faced by remote communities in emergency situations, especially when dealing with unexpected crises.