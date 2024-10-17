Survivor’s Tale: Russian Man Rescued After 67 Days Adrift

Mikhail Pichugin, a 46-year-old Russian man, recently shared his harrowing story of survival after being adrift for 67 days in the Sea of Okhotsk. Pichugin had embarked on a whale-watching trip with his brother and 15-year-old nephew when their inflatable boat’s engine failed on August 9 while returning home. Initial search efforts by emergency services were unsuccessful, leading to a tragic turn of events.

Pichugin’s brother and nephew eventually died, and in a desperate act, he tied their bodies to the boat to prevent them from drifting away. Pichugin was rescued this week by a fishing vessel approximately 20 kilometers off the coast of Kamchatka, about 1,000 kilometers from where they had started their journey.

In an emotional interview from his hospital bed, Pichugin recounted the challenges he faced during his time at sea. After their engine failed, one of the oars broke, leaving the boat uncontrollable. With no network coverage, their phone became useless, although they managed to use it for geolocation for a week before the battery died. They attempted to signal for help with limited flares, but their efforts went unnoticed, even as helicopters flew overhead.

To survive the relentless cold, Pichugin and his family collected rainwater and tried to keep warm with a damp sleeping bag made of camel wool. He described their meager food supplies, which included noodles and peas, and their attempts to catch fish. Pichugin revealed that his nephew succumbed to hypothermia and hunger in September, while his brother displayed erratic behavior, even attempting to jump off the boat at one point.

Reflecting on his ordeal, Pichugin stated he survived “thanks to God’s help,” and emphasized that he was motivated by thoughts of his mother and daughter waiting for him at home. Medical personnel at Magadan hospital reported that while Pichugin is stable, he is suffering from dehydration and hypothermia, highlighting the severity of his ordeal at sea.