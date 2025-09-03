Mothin Ali: Breaking Barriers in UK Politics

In a political landscape often criticized for its lack of diversity, Mothin Ali, a councillor from Leeds, has shattered convention. Last year, he was captured on camera trying to defuse the Harehills riots—a moment that thrust him into the national spotlight. Today, he makes history again: Ali has been elected co-deputy leader of the Green Party, becoming the only Muslim to hold a senior leadership role in a mainstream political party in England and Wales.

Winning 33.5% of first-preference votes, Ali will share the deputy leadership with Rachel Millward, whose 22.8% secured her position after an 11-stage vote count. The Green Party’s new leader, Zack Polanski, joins them in what Ali describes as a team poised for “serious change.”

In his victory speech, Ali reflected on the weight of responsibility. “As a Muslim, the idea of amanah—trust—is central. The people who voted for me have placed that trust in me,” he said, emphasizing the broader stakes of his election. “We’re on the edge of a political precipice. Far-right rhetoric is rising, and minority communities are under attack. Our fight is a united one.”

Ali’s political trajectory has been shaped by his commitment to representing northern, working-class communities. Elected in May 2024 as councillor for Gipton and Harehills—one of Yorkshire’s most diverse and economically challenged wards—he had previously lost a 2022 bid. His campaign for deputy leadership highlighted a Green Party image he believes skews “middle-class” and “southern-focused,” advocating for renationalisation of key services and more inclusive representation of northern voices.

However, Ali’s path has not been without controversy. Early in his political career, comments in support of Gaza on social media and at a speech led to an internal party investigation, prompting apologies for any offense caused while defending his right to express faith. His on-the-ground intervention during the Harehills riots was initially mischaracterized by far-right commentators, further testing public perception.

Ali’s approach to internal party dynamics has also raised eyebrows. He notably declined to sign an LGBTQ+ pledge during the leadership race, citing concerns about “special interest” pledges undermining democratic processes. He stressed that this decision did not reflect a lack of support for the community’s causes.

Looking ahead, Ali positions himself as a challenger to the Labour Party, promising policies aimed at delivering real hope and unity to those who feel politically marginalized. “The Greens are full of people who genuinely care,” he told Hyphen earlier this year. “We can give those who feel politically homeless a real alternative.”

With his historic election, Mothin Ali not only represents a milestone for Muslim representation in UK politics but also signals a broader push for inclusivity, regional balance, and working-class empowerment within the Green Party—a party often criticized for being London-centric and elite.