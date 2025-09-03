Christmas Treats Shrink: Quality Street Fans Cry Foul

The festive season is supposed to bring joy, jingling bells, and sweet indulgences. But for fans of one of Britain’s most iconic chocolates, the joy might be a little less sweet this year. Nestlé’s beloved Quality Street tubs are back on shelves, but they’re smaller—and fans aren’t happy.

The classic tubs, which have long competed with Cadbury Heroes and Roses, have been downsized from 600g to 550g, cutting out roughly six chocolates per container. That means what used to feel like an abundant stash of festive treats now only offers 57 chocolates instead of 63. For the price—around £5 to £6 in major supermarkets—it’s a change that has triggered a wave of disappointment.

Online, fans lament the shrinking sweets with a mix of humor and frustration. Tom Church, co-founder of bargain-hunting site LatestDeals.co.uk, joked, “At this rate, the tub will quite literally be empty by 2035. The shrinking Quality Street tub has become a Christmas tradition in its own right—only not a very enjoyable one.”

Consumer advocate Martyn James echoed the sentiment, criticizing what he called “skimpflation and shrinkflation.” He added, “Every year, the little treats we know and love become less generous and more expensive. If prices must rise, be honest about it. Sneaking away sweets in one of the nation’s favorite tubs is unfair.”

Nestlé defended the change, noting that their annual selection takes into account manufacturing, ingredients, transport costs, and customer preferences. A spokesperson said, “We think our 2025 range and pricing is competitive, offering a good variety for Quality Street fans.”

For shoppers, though, the debate is about more than just weight and cost. It’s about the little traditions that make Christmas feel festive. And this year, some fans feel that tradition is a little lighter than expected—literally.