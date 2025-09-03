Tube Strikes September 2025: London Faces Major Travel Disruptions

The hum of London’s Underground is set to fall silent for several days in September, as workers prepare for a wave of strikes that could bring the city’s famed transport network to a near standstill. For commuters and casual travellers alike, the coming weeks may require a rethink of routines—or an early adoption of patience.

The dispute, led by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT), centers on pay, working hours, and fatigue management, with members taking issue with what they describe as a lack of meaningful engagement from London Underground management. Docklands Light Railway (DLR) staff are also joining in, further stretching the city’s already taxed transit options.

Transport for London (TfL) has issued guidance for anyone planning to travel during the industrial action: expect severe disruption. Most Tube services are expected to run at a minimal level—if at all—between September 7 and 11. On strike days, morning services before 8 a.m. will not operate, and travellers are encouraged to complete journeys by 6 p.m.

What to expect on the network

September 5–6: Ruslip Depot Operational Managers strike over pay parity, starting 6 p.m. Friday to 5:59 p.m. Saturday.

September 7: Track Access Controllers, Control Centre staff, and ERU members strike across the day.

September 8: Fleet, Engineering, Stations, and Trains personnel walk out.

September 9: Signallers, Service Control, and ERU members strike; DLR services suspended.

September 10: Fleet, Engineering, Stations, and Trains staff strike again.

September 11: Signallers and Service Control strike; DLR services again halted.

TfL warns that alternative transport modes, including Overground trains and trams, are likely to be overcrowded. Commuters are encouraged to plan ahead, work from home if possible, and consider flexible travel options.

For Londoners, these strikes aren’t just a disruption—they are a glimpse into the ongoing struggle between transport staff and management over the future of working conditions in one of the world’s busiest cities.