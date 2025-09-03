Murdered teenager’s mother urgently calls for school smartphone ban

In a quiet school corridor in Warrington, a small plastic pouch quietly sits on each student’s desk, containing the very device that has come to dominate their waking hours. For Brianna Ghey, the tragic teenager whose mother Esther Ghey is now campaigning for a nationwide phone ban, such a measure might have been life-changing.

Esther Ghey describes a daily battle with her daughter over her phone: constant calls from school about refused instructions, secret TikTok filming in bathrooms, and endless classroom distractions. “As a parent, I really felt like I was failing,” she recalls, her voice heavy with regret. The lure of constant connectivity had consumed Brianna’s focus, leaving her schoolwork, friendships, and wellbeing vulnerable.

Now, Esther is calling on the government to mandate a statutory ban on mobile phones in schools. Her campaign, supported by public figures including Kate Winslet and Stephen Graham, emphasizes that banning devices is not about control—it is about providing children with the space to focus, learn, and engage with peers without constant digital interruption.

Birchwood Community High School in Warrington has pioneered a practical approach: locking phones in pouches for the school day. The results, according to headteacher Emma Mills, have been transformative. Pupils initially resisted the system, but teachers noticed improvements in engagement, social interaction, and even exam outcomes. “The effect has been immense,” Mills said. “Students are talking more to each other, paying attention in class, and attendance has improved.”

Despite nearly all primary schools and 90% of secondary schools having phone policies, Esther highlights that financial constraints often prevent schools from implementing systems like the pouch initiative. “Headteachers shouldn’t have to choose between additional staff or a simple pouch system,” she said.

The issue extends beyond distraction. Esther cites instances of extreme content being shared among students and even illegal activity facilitated by phones. She stresses that a ban is only one piece of a broader strategy to safeguard children, alongside responsible parental oversight and digital literacy programs.

Tragically, Brianna’s story ended in violence. She was lured to a park in Warrington, where she was fatally attacked by peers. The public outcry over her death has reignited the debate over phones in schools, but for Esther, the focus remains on prevention. “It would have helped her focus, helped her thrive,” she insists. “If we can protect one child from the struggles Brianna faced, it is worth it.”

As policymakers weigh potential reforms, the debate captures a larger societal tension: how to balance technology’s benefits with the need to protect young people from its risks. For now, Esther’s campaign aims to ensure that schools, students, and parents are no longer left to manage this challenge alone.