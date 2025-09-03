Major supermarket adopts controversial AI technology in bid to reduce thefts

The quiet hum of London’s Sydenham Sainsbury’s was punctuated this week by something far more conspicuous than the beep of the self-checkout: facial recognition cameras scanning customers as they navigated the aisles. Sainsbury’s, the UK’s second-largest supermarket chain, has launched an eight-week trial of controversial surveillance technology in two stores—one in London, the other in Bath—citing a sharp rise in retail crime as its justification.

For shoppers, the experience is a stark reminder that the war on shoplifting is entering a new era. The supermarket insists the system isn’t about monitoring everyday customers or staff, but rather about identifying individuals flagged for violent, aggressive, or theft-related behaviour. The technology, provided by Facewatch, can instantly compare faces to a database of prior offenders, issuing alerts if a match occurs.

“This is about protecting our teams and customers,” said Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts. “The retail sector is at a crossroads, facing rising abuse and antisocial behaviour. We must put safety first.”

Yet not everyone is convinced. Privacy campaigners, including Big Brother Watch, describe the initiative as “deeply chilling,” likening it to Orwellian surveillance and warning of potential overreach. Critics point to prior incidents, such as Asda’s trial earlier this year, and research suggesting live facial recognition disproportionately affects Black men, raising questions of bias and fairness.

Union leaders, meanwhile, cautiously welcome the move. Joanne Thomas of the Usdaw union emphasised the importance of evidence-led measures to protect retail workers, while highlighting the need for a balance between safety and civil liberties.

The trial comes amid record levels of shoplifting in England and Wales, with police statistics showing more than half a million offences last year—a rise that has left retailers scrambling for solutions. Sainsbury’s stresses that the technology will delete data instantly if a face is not matched, framing the system as both a deterrent and a protective measure.

As the trial unfolds, the retail giant faces the delicate challenge of quelling crime while navigating the murky waters of ethics, privacy, and public perception. For customers walking the aisles, the faint whir of cameras serves as a silent reminder: in the modern supermarket, vigilance comes not just from staff, but from the eye of the algorithm.